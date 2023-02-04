Glenn Hoddle has defended Chelsea’s transfer policy amid claims they have pushed football’s Financial Fair Play rules to the limit.

The decision to splash over £300 million on new players has been labelled as controversial by rivals.

“If they’re not breaking the law and there’s a little window of opportunity to get around it - and they’re within their rights to do it - then clubs will do it,” Hoddle told The Independent of Chelsea’s spending.

“It’s up to the industries, Uefa, Fifa, they’ve got to come up with rules that will be sound.”

