A young Chelsea fan has been surprised with tickets for this weekend’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Oscar Brown-Smart, 12, who recently underwent a kidney transplant following stage 5 chronic kidney disease, was under the impression he was attending his regular hospital appointment, only to arrive at the club’s training ground.

He was greeted by Mauricio Pochettino, who invited Oscar to watch training, with Cole Palmer even joining for some one-on-one passing.

Oscar also met with the rest of the squad who signed his shirt.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher then presented the youngster with a pair of tickets for the cup final at Wembley.