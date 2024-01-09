Chelsea’s Cole Palmer names his ultimate five-a-side team

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has named his ultimate five-a-side team.

The midfielder avoided picking himself, instead naming three former Manchester City teammates alongside goalkeeper James Trafford and Blues defender Thiago Silva.

John Stones takes his place in the side, as Palmer describes him as “an amazing player and a great person”, with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland completing the impressive line-up.

Palmer will hope to feature for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday night (9 January) as they travel to Championship side Middlesbrough.