Thomas Tuchel said “nobody got insulted” after his heated argument with Tottenham’s manager Antonio Conte on Sunday 14 August.

The Chelsea’s manager argued twice with Mr Conte during a fiery 2-2 draw between their two teams’ premier league game.

“Nobody got hurt, we didn’t have a fist fight,” commented Mr Tuchel during a post-match conference.

The first incident occurred in the 68th minute after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised for Spurs, and again later at full-time because of a niggling handshake between the two managers, resulting in them both receiving a red card.

