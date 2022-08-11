Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to his home city as a “grown adult”.

The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Sterling revealed his £47.5million Chelsea switch revolved around his refusal to accept limited playing time with the Premier League champions when approaching the peak of his career.

“I think it’s the perfect time to have any challenge ahead of me,” the forward said.

