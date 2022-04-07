UFC star Conor McGregor charged with six driving offences

UFC star Conor McGregor appeared before Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin on Thursday (7 April) charged with six driving offences.

The mixed martial arts fighter was accused of dangerous driving in two locations in Dublin, driving without insurance and a license, and failing to produce insurance and a license.

McGregor made no reply to any of the charges.

When asked for any comments outside the courthouse, McGregor said he was going “straight back into training.”

