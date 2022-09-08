Conor McGregor leaves court after facing additional driving offences

Conor McGregor appeared in court in today, 8 September, charged with an additional offence in conjunction with six existing driving charges.

McGregor, of Straffan, Co Kildare, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court where he faced a new charge of careless driving.

Gardai - Irish police - stopped McGregor as he travelled in his Bentley Continental GT on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, on March 22.

The MMA fighter last appeared in court on 7 April over two counts of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and a licence, and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence.

