Cricket England has paid tribute to legend umpire Rudi Koertzen after his death aged 73 from a car crash.

Old footage shared by the team shows the famous moment Koertzen removed the bails from the oval after England’s Ashes victory in 2005.

“Iconic moment, iconic umpire. Rest easy, Rudi,” Cricket England said in the tweet.

The respected official, who took charge of more than 100 Test matches, was involved in a road traffic collision in his native South Africa.

