Cristiano Ronaldo launches ‘special’ new business venture away from football

Cristiano Ronaldo has launched a “special” new business venture away from football.

The Portuguese star said “the secret is out” as he took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his new fitness app with wellness company Erakulis.

In a video message posted on Wednesday (13 March), Ronaldo asks: “Do you wonder how I keep my life in balance with all the challenges I have? Well, the secret is out.”

The 39-year-old then goes on to explain how the app can help with fitness, nutrition, and mental balance.