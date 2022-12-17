World Cup play-off: Croatia pocket bronze as Morocco make history despite defeat

Croatia claimed the World Cup bronze medal with their play-off victory over history-makers Morocco

It was a nail-biting start to the game, with Josko Gvardiol’s diving header which gave Croatia the lead in the first seven minutes of the game.

Morocco’s Achraf Dari levelled the score just two minutes later by nodding home from close range, but it was Mislav Orsic, scoring a goal three minutes before half-time, who sealed the game for Croatia.

The Morocco team made history as the first African team to finish fourth in a World Cup ever.

