Dina Asher-Smith admits ‘mind not on track’ after grandmother’s passing

Despite winning World Championship bronze in the 200m race, Dina Asher-Smith has opened up about how her 'mind' is 'not on track' after losing her grandmother, Sislyn, in May.

The superstar runner had tears in her eyes as she crossed the finish line of the final race, but admitted she'd done her 'proud'.

"Emotionally it's been very difficult," she admitted on the BBC. "I haven't run in a position where you're body's in great shape...but your mind is just completely not on track."

Asher-Smith is now getting ready for the Commonwealth Games.