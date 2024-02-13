Patrick Mahomes waves to crowds with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland after Super Bowl win

Patrick Mahomes waved to crowds as he partied on a float alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Disneyland.

After the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a dramatic overtime win in Super Bowl LVIII, the quarterback took his family to celebrate at “the happiest place on earth”.

Mahomes was named MVP after guiding his team to victory in the big game, throwing the winning pass to Mecole Hardman with seconds left on the clock.

He took his wife, Brittany Mahomes, as well as his son and daughter, to Disneyland on Monday 12 February.