Eddie Jones sacked as England rugby coach

Eddie Jones has been sacked as the England team’s head coach by the Rugby Football Union,

After seven years, the Australian has been axed following a review of the side’s dismal autumn results.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick is tipped to step into his shoes, less than a year away from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Jones has the best win rate of any England head coach, leading the team to the World Cup final in 2019 as well as a Six Nations grand slam in 2016.

Recent results, however, have been the worst recorded since 2008.

Sign up for our newsletters.