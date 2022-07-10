England coach Eddie Jones happy to silence Australia critics after second Test

Eddie Jones relished silencing the taunts of his critics after England took their three-Test series to a decider with a 25-17 victory in Brisbane.

The Australian-born cricket coach said: "You have got 48,000 people all full of drink and all they want to see is their team win. When you turn them away, it's a great experience. A great feeling.

"I was coming out from the coaches' box and they all have their scarves on.

"When did Australians start wearing scarves? It's all the rage, isn't it? They are not so smart now."

