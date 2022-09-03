Sarina Wiegman says Lionesses cannot remain ‘satisfied’ after Euros win

Sarina Wiegman has said the Lionesses cannot afford to remain “satisfied” after their triumph at Euro 2022.

“When you’re satisfied with what you’re doing right now, you’ve lost, because the game develops so much,” the England team’s manager said.

Wiegman said the players have their eyes set on qualifying for the World Cup, meaning they have to “improve and work hard every day.”

England beat Germany 2-1 in front of a full-capacity Wembley Stadium on 31 July.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.