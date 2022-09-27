England v Germany: Harry Kane describes draw as ‘a good night’

England captain Harry Kane says the side can walk away from their 3-3 draw with Germany with “good feelings.”

Speaking after the UEFA Nations League match on Monday, 26 September, Harry Kane described the draw as a “good night,” adding “of course, we want to win games, but overall it was very positive.”

“I think whenever you play in major tournaments there’s a little bit more concentration, a little bit more pressure, so it maybe steps it up another level which is what we’re gonna need if we’re gonna go all the way.”

Sign up to our newsletters.