Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:58
England’s Euro semi-final preparation: an inside look
Here is how the England football team is preparing for the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday (10 July).
England players spent today (Sunday 7 July) doing recovery work after a tense match against Switzerland , which they won in a penality shoot-out.
Bike rides, weight training and swimming had the Three Lions working up a sweat ahead of their big game.
But not big enough for some apparently, as Adam Wharton asked at one point: “Why are we going so slow?”
Among the favourites to go all the way in Germany, the Euro 2020 runners-up are now just one victory away from becoming the first English men’s team to reach a major final on foreign soil.
England now take on the Netherlands in Wednesday’s Signal Iduna Park semi-final looking to make back-to-back European Championship finals and ultimately go one better than three years ago.
If they win, they will move on to the finals against either France or Spain, depending on Tuesday’s (9 July) semi-final match.
Up next
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
01:21
Do Americans recognize Keir Starmer?
07:18
Who was the worst Tory PM since 2010?
05:17
Do we get good leadership when we fall for charismatic candidates?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:40
Hundreds celebrate in Paris as exit poll suggests loss for far-right
00:22
Huge fire rages after train carrying hazardous materials derails
01:24
Protesters in Israel release balloons to mark nine months of war
00:41
Shark lurks in shallow water after multiple people bitten in attack
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:08
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados
01:35
Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
00:47
Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires
00:24
James Corden delays performance to watch England shootout on stage
01:07
South Korea’s beloved giant panda twin cubs celebrate first birthday
01:38
French YouTuber explains croissant argument that divides country
00:18