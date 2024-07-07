England’s Euro semi-final preparation: an inside look

Here is how the England football team is preparing for the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday (10 July).

England players spent today (Sunday 7 July) doing recovery work after a tense match against Switzerland , which they won in a penality shoot-out.

Bike rides, weight training and swimming had the Three Lions working up a sweat ahead of their big game.

But not big enough for some apparently, as Adam Wharton asked at one point: “Why are we going so slow?”

Among the favourites to go all the way in Germany, the Euro 2020 runners-up are now just one victory away from becoming the first English men’s team to reach a major final on foreign soil.

England now take on the Netherlands in Wednesday’s Signal Iduna Park semi-final looking to make back-to-back European Championship finals and ultimately go one better than three years ago.

If they win, they will move on to the finals against either France or Spain, depending on Tuesday’s (9 July) semi-final match.