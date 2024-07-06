Bukayo Saka laid his Euro 2020 demons to rest by netting one of England’s five successful spot-kick in the Three Lions’ penalty win against Switzerland.

Speaking after England sealed a quarter-final place in Euro 2024 on Saturday (6 July), the right-winger said: “For me, it’s something I embrace.

“You can fail once, but you have a choice whether you put yourself in that position or not again. I am a guy who is going to put myself in that position. I believed in myself and when I saw the ball hit the net I was a very happy man.”