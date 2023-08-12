Alessia Russo reacts to scoring England’s winning goal: ‘Keeping the dream alive’

Alessia Russo said England are “keeping the dream alive” after scoring the goal that sent the Lionesses to the World Cup semi-final.

It was another nervy night for the team, with Leicy Santos giving Colombia a shock lead before goals from Lauren Hemp and the Arsenal forward turned the game around.

“[We’re] buzzing, semi-final of the World Cup, we’re keeping the dream alive,” Russo said at full-time.

“Obviously Colombia are a top, top team and I think they’ve shown more than that at this World Cup.”

England face co-hosts Australia in their semi-final tie, which takes place on Wednesday 16 August.