England fans react as Lionesses roar past Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final

England fans in Trafalgar Square and across the country went wild as the Lionesses roared past Sweden to secure their place in Sunday’s final.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby ensured the team cruised through their semi-final at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

“What a brilliant night, they deserve it so much, they are amazing,” one football fan said following the result.

“I think it’s actually coming home. I think it’s genuinely coming home,” another added.

