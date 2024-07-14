Gareth Southgate has revealed whether he believes in fate given England are playing the Euro 2024 final in Berlin after Germany won the competition in London 28 years ago.

The Three Lions lost their Euro 96 semi-final to Germany on penalties at the old Wembley ground, with the 57-cap former defender’s saved penalty the key moment in that defeat.

“Look, I’m not a believer in fairytales but I am a believer in dreams, and we’ve had big dreams. We’ve felt the need and the importance of that, but then you have to make those things happen," Southgate told reporters on Saturday, 13 July, ahead of the Spain clash.