England fans serenade German police officer who looks like Gareth Southgate

England fans in Dortmund serenaded a German police officer who bore a striking resemblance to Gareth Southgate ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final.

In footage shared by Rob Toone on social media, supporters were heard singing an adaptation of Atomic Kitten’s “Whole Again” - telling the rather confused looking officer that football was “coming home again”.

The travelling fans had plenty more to shout about after the match too, as England secured a dramatic 2-1 victory against the Netherlands to book their place in the Euro 2024 final.

Maybe Southgate is “the one” after all.