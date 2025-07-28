‘Ed Sheeran’ swarmed by fans during England’s fourth Test against India

"Ed Sheeran" was swarmed by fans as he turned up to watch England's fourth Test against India at Old Trafford on Sunday, 27 July.

The redhead was stopped multiple times as he made his way to his seat by fellow spectators hoping to take a picture with the pop superstar; however, it appeared that "Ed" was Ty Jones, who is the spitting image of the "Shape of You" singer.

Sheeran has distinctive sleeve tattoos, which were not visible in this footage.

"Yesterday was mental," Jones captioned a video of himself at the ground.

The fourth Test ended in a draw; England reached 669 in their first innings before the game fizzled out, with India closing the day on 425 for four.