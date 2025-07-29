Watch: Starmer FaceTimes Lionesses after historic Euro 2025 win

Sir Keir Starmer FaceTimed the Lionesses team to congratulate them on their heroic Euro 2025 final win against Spain.

England’s Lionesses arrived for a celebratory dinner at 10 Downing Street in London on Monday evening (July 28) hosted by deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

The prime minister, who was in Scotland for a meeting with US president Donald Trump, took the opportunity to call England manager Sarina Wiegman and her team to congratulate them on their success.

“It was an absolutely amazing victory and you must have felt the eyes and ears of the whole country on you last night,” Sir Keir said.