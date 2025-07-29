Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claims the paedophile financier ‘had dirt on people’

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother has claimed that the disgraced financier told him that the 2016 US election would have been cancelled had he revealed the “dirt” he had on “powerful people”.

Appearing on BBC’s Newsnight on Monday (28 July), Mark Epstein said he believes his older sibling had information on influential individuals that “could put them in prison”.

He told presenter Matt Chorley that “Jeffrey told me he had dirt on people”.

Asked if he knew who his brother was referring to, Mark said: “In the 2016 election... Jeffrey told me that if he said what he knew about the candidates they'd have to cancel the election.”