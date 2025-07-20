Danny Dyer on toxic masculinity, absent dads, and penis socks

“There’s a bloke running naked down the street…and I think it’s Mick from EastEnders.”

Danny Dyer returns for Season 2 of Mr Bigstuff, and he’s joined by co-stars Ryan Sampson and Harriet Webb to delve into toxic masculinity, absent fathers, fragile male egos, and the high-risk world of penis socks.

They also break down the mechanics of “quiching” someone in the face, why modern masculinity is broken, and why they believe comedy might be the remedy.

