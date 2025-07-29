Dramatic footage shared by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) shows volunteers rescuing migrants from the English Channel after their small boat capsized.

Never-seen-before footage released by the charity on Tuesday (29 July) shows the Dover RNLI crew responding to a mayday call last year after a dinghy sank with 19 individuals onboard.

Migrants can be seen floating in the water and shouting for help before volunteers chuck flotation devices towards them and help them on board the boat. Everyone onboard the digngy was rescued.

The RNLI revealed that it responded to 114 separate crossing incidents in 2024, stating that it has saved the lives of 58 migrants, including children.