Alec Baldwin makes emotional admission about Rust shooting tragedy

Alec Baldwin has revealed the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust changed the actor’s life ‘immeasurably’.

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped in July 2024, after a gun he was holding as a prop during a scene fired a live round, killing Hutchins.

Speaking on the opening day of Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday (24 July), Baldwin opened up on the emotional impact the event has had on him.

“Something as powerful as that happens in your life, how much it changes you,” he told reporters.

“I can't even tell you how amazed I am at how different I am from I was three and a half years ago.”