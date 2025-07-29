Zelensky breaks silence after Trump cuts Russia peace deadline

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Donald Trump for his recent ultimatum to Russia regarding the war in Ukraine.

“Indeed peace is possible, if we act strongly and decisively,” Zelenskyy stated, adding, “Sanctions are a key element.”

He further thanked President Trump, stating: “Ukraine, as always, is ready to work with America, with President Trump, in the most productive way possible, to end this war with dignity and lasting peace.”

Speaking from Scotland on Monday (28 July), Trump gave Russia 10 to 12 days to end the Ukraine war or face consequences, expressing disappointment in President Putin and threatening sanctions if no progress is made.