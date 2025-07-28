Sweet moment couple get engaged at England’s victorious Euro 2025 final

This is the sweet moment a couple got engaged while watching England's victorious Euro 2025 final against Spain on Sunday (27 July).

Video filmed at the Boxpark in Shoreditch, east London, showed fans cheering around the happy couple.

The pair shared their joy as the Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title with their victory against Spain on Sunday (27 July).

Chloe Kelly's winning goal followed two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.