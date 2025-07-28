Love Island: Shakira’s mother refuses to hug Harry after Helena fallout

Love Island star Shakira Khan’s mother refused to hug Harry Cooksley in the aftermath of Sunday’s (27 July) dramatic recoupling.

The pair coupled up after the fallout from the Grafties, which saw Helena Ford call time on her relationship with Harry as it was shown that he’d been trying to get close to Shakira again.

In Monday night’s show, Shakira’s mother and sister came face to face with Harry, with her mother refusing a hug as he approached her and subjecting him to a grilling about his behaviour.