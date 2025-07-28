King Charles dons kilt as he visits Scottish county close to heart

King Charles III wore a red kilt as he visited Caithness in the north of Scotland on Monday, 28 July.

His Majesty has a long-standing affection for the area and is a regular summer visitor to the nearby Castle of Mey.

Charles was in Scrabster to meet with key figures working in the nuclear sector.

The visit was hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay nuclear site.

Dounreay was a leading research centre for scientists and engineers experimenting with plutonium, uranium and other metals to generate electricity using advanced types of nuclear reactor.

This research ended in the 1990s. The site is now Scotland’s largest nuclear clean-up, waste management and demolition project, to make the land safe for future generations.