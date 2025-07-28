Molly-Mae Hague wiped away tears as she opened up about motherhood difficulties in a new vlog on Sunday (27 July), declaring: "I don't care who tells me I'm out of touch with reality."

In a previous video, the former Love Island star described how she'd told a friend she was going to reach the end of summer “having not done one social fun thing”.

The remark drew criticism on social media, with one commenter saying: "I love Molly-Mae, I think she’s sweet, but this complaining is making her look so ungrateful at least she’s been on more than one holiday in under a year."

In Sunday’s update, Molly-Mae said she was trying hard to stay positive, but it was tough because even small tasks — like putting socks and shoes on Bambi — made her daughter scream.