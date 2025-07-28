Watch: Lionesses return home to hero’s welcome after Euro 2025 victory

England's Lionesses returned home on Monday (28 July) after their Euro 2025 victory over Spain, receiving a hero's welcome as hundreds of overjoyed fans waited to greet the team.

The team landed after defending their European title in a penalty shootout win in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Supporters erupted in cheers as they saw the white and red plane approaching the runway, and again as the team emerged to walk along a red carpet before waving at fans.

On Tuesday, the Lionesses will celebrate in an open-top bus procession along The Mall and a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace in London.