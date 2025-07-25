Self-driving Tesla tackles the UK’s most confusing roundabout

Elon Musk’s self-driving Tesla car has taken on one of it’s biggest challenges yet - Swindon’s notorious ‘Magic Roundabout’.

The M4 roadway, composed of five mini roundabouts orbiting one central island, has earned itself the reputation as one of Britain’s most confusing junctions.

In a post on the company’s European X account, Tesla posted footage of one of their cars in a driver-supervised self-driving mode, navigating the roundabout with ease.

Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’-capable cars have not yet been given full approval in UK, despite the government fast-tracking test pilots of self-driving taxi and private hire cars from 2026.