Donald Trump hit out at London’s mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, describing him as a “nasty person” before Sir Keir Starmer jumped in to defend his friend.

During a press conference in Scotland on Monday (28 July), the US president said when asked if he would be visiting the capital during his state visit later this year: "I’m not a fan of your mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job, the Mayor of London… a nasty person.”

Jumping to the Labour mayor's defence, the prime minister intervened to say: "He’s a friend of mine, actually.”

Mr Trump added that he would "certainly visit London."