Blackpool Pleasure Beach has released footage of an upcoming rollercoaster ride which it has said will be the “tallest of its kind” in the UK.

The amusement park shared a CGI first look on Friday (25 July), which shows the £8.72m pendulum ride called Aviktas swinging across the resort’s famous coastline.

Set to open in 2026, the 138ft gyro swing will seat 40 riders and sway 120 degrees from side to side to simulate the motion of flying.

Following its opening, it will surpass current champion, a 74-ft high gyro swing called Maelstrom at Drayton Manor.