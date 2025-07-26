Fan says Oasis first night at Wembley better than his wedding night

Last night Oasis played London for the first time in 16 years, performing to 81,000 fans in the first of a seven night run at Wembley stadium.

Fans were ecstatic to be at the reunion with one fan proudly proclaiming that it was the best night of his life, even better than his wedding night.

During the show the brothers dedicated ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’ and ‘Live Forever’ to Ozzy Osbourne, projecting a huge portrait of Ozzy on stage during.