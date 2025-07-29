Police descend on NYC skyscraper following deadly shooting

A police officer and three other people have been killed following a shooting at a skyscraper in New York on Monday (28 July).

Eyewitness footage taken from a nearby hotel shows NYPD officers entering the office building located in Midtown Manhattan.

The gunman, who also died from a self-inflicted wound, was identified by police as Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old from Las Vegas.

Tamura is accused of walking into the lobby with an A4 assault rifle and “spraying” ammunition inside, killing four including police officer Didarul Islam, a father of two whose wife is pregnant with a third child.