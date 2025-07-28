Family issue warning after mother’s rabies symptoms stayed hidden for months

A family whose mother died from rabies after a puppy scratched her has issued a warning after her symptoms did not show for four months.

Yvonne Ford, 59, was scratched while on holiday in Morocco in February.

Her daughter and son Robyn and Adam, together with her husband Ron, spoke to This Morning to raise awareness of the disease and urge the public to get vaccinated, as well as check government advice before visiting a country.

"We don't want the people to go through what we've gone through. Seeing your mum deteriorate in seven days like that. We don't want anybody to see that ever again," Adam said.