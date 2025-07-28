Anna Friel hopes viewers respond to Jimmy McGovern's Unforgivable with "respect and kindness."

The actor, 49, stars in the multi-award-winning screenwriter's new BBC drama, which centres around the Mitchell family who are dealing with the aftermath of an act of abuse perpetrated by a member of their own family and its extensive ripple effect.

Speaking to The One Show on Monday (28 July), Friel detailed how her character, Anna, fit into the story and how she hoped viewers would respond to the drama.

"It's a truthful, honest topic that we hope is talked about with respect and kindness and intelligence.

"We don't have to necessarily go through something ourselves to find empathy and compassion for those that are going through such a thing."