Declan Rice appears to be drawing on lessons from his European glory with West Ham as England prepare to face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday, 14 June.

The midfielder captained West Ham to Europa Conference League success in 2023, when the east London team defeated Fiorentina to lift their first European trophy since Bobby Moore in 1965.

"It's about being locked in for 90 minutes, 120 minutes, staying focused. Sticking to the process. And like we [did] at West Ham, and how [David] Moyes set us up that day, I'm sure [that's] exactly how Gareth's [Southgate] going to set us up," he told reporters on Friday.