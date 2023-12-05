Former FA director warns gap between rich and poor in football will widen

A former FA director warns the gap between rich and poor football clubs will widen after the Premier League’s new £6.7billion broadcasting deal.

“The worry I have, or certainly the biggest worry I’ve got, is that the gap between rich and poor in football is almost certainly going to get wider,” David Davies told Sky News on Tuesday 5 December.

“And that’s why some of us came round to the view, with reluctance, of the need for an independent regulator, which now both sides of the House of Commons support and was in the King’s speech,” he added.