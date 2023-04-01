Mikel Arteta hugged Gabriel Jesus after the forward ended his goal drought with a brace in a comfortable victory over Leeds.

Having required surgery on a knee injury suffered at the World Cup, Jesus’ comeback has been a gradual one but it was completed just at the right time for the match.

The Brazil forward had not scored since October but converted a first-half penalty he had won himself and then added the third goal after former Leeds loanee Ben White had doubled the lead.

The 4-1 win keeps Arsenal eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Sign up to our newsletters.