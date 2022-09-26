Sir Geoff Hurst teaches tech skills to football-loving care home resident

World Cup legend Sir Geoff Hurst met a lifelong football fan to relive the legend’s hat-trick goal from the 1966 final as part of a digital skills scheme.

Bill Oliphant, 72, a care home resident and Newcastle fan, suffered from loneliness during the Covid pandemic.

He has received calls from BT as part of its “Care Home Companions” scheme in which customer service advisors chat with people who may be isolated.

Footage shows Mr Oliphant and his companion Ricky meeting Sir Geoff at St James’ Park.

“Meeting Sir Geoff was a dream come true,” Mr Oliphant said.

Sign up for our newsletters.