A 90-year-old football referee insists “age is just a number” as he continues to take charge of grassroots games.

Frank Foster still referees up to three fixtures a week, having started 44 years ago.

The great-grandfather, from Sheffield, says he loves football and enjoys being out in the fresh air.

“I’m going to continue, I’ve got no reasons or intentions of stopping,” Foster told BBC Breakfast.

“Age is just a number. Forget how old you are, do what you can for as long as you can.”