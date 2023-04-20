Moment mass brawl erupts between Swansea and Preston players and staff

Fan footage captures the moment tensions boiled over during Wednesday night’s Championship clash between Swansea City and Preston North End.

A mass brawl erupted between players and staff from both teams as the Swans secured a 4-2 win over their play-off-chasing rivals.

Joe Allen, who scored Swansea’s second goal on the night, was sent off for his role in the clash.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe was also dismissed and declined to take questions from the media afterwards.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.