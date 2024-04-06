Spurs’ Ange Postecoglou reveals key reason behind Tottenham move

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed what his biggest attraction was for him to take over at Tottenham in 2023.

The opportunity to end the north London club’s trophy drought was the main draw, Postecoglou admitted in a press conference on Friday (5 April).

His disclosure came as the club announced revenue streams (£549.6m) in the 2022-23 financial year had passed half a billion pounds for the first time.

It was also five years since Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened - however, the state-of-the-art venue was not the motivation for Postecoglou’s move, he explained.