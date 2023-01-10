Wales manager Rob Page believes Gareth Bale’s decision to retire has come at the “right time”.

The legendary forward, who played over 100 times for his country and won some of the biggest club honours at Real Madrid, announced his decision to step away from football on Monday.

“I think that’s a decision only he can make with his family,” Page said of Bale’s decision to retire.

“I think it has come at the right time.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.