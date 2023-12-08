Iconic Ferrari factory lit up with light show celebrating end of season

Ferrari's Maranello factory in Italy was the focal point of a light show honouring the car manufacturer's 5000 staff members.

Chairman John Elkann hailed "the women and men of Ferrari who make the extraordinary possible" as the company celebrated the end of 2023's Formula 1 season.

The show was "a journey through light, sounds, and images that reflects the essence of who we are," Elkann said.

Iconic Ferrari buildings provided the backdrop for the spectacle, which Ferrari said involved 400 pieces of equipment delivering a stage set spanning more than a kilometre.

The light show will be displayed every day until end-of-year festivities.